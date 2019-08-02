Send Flowers Obituary



WRIGHT, Shirley M. 86, of Tarpon Springs, was at peace when she earned her angel wings July 30, 2019. She was born to Rose and James Geraghty Oct 22, 1932 on a Saturday in Pawtucket, RI. Her 10-year-old uncle had to go to the local football field to get the doctor, so she could grace us with her presence. Shirley came into this world with a bang. She is preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Donna. She is survived by her husband, Robert; daughters, Sharon Wright and Christine Stevenson, both of Tarpon Springs; son, James Wright and wife Kelli of Illinois; sister, Maureen McLachlan of Michigan; five grandchildren, Jack, Shelby, Allie, and Max Wright, and Scott Stevenson; and one great-granddaughter, Hana Stevenson. Shirley had nine years of Catholic School before going on to Pawtucket West High School. She sang in the choir, roller skated in the summers and ice skated in the winters. Then she met the 'Love of Her Life', Bob, her husband of 66 years. After the Navy, Bob got hired by B & W Tobacco Co. I know...Boo-Hoo. They saw the country from coast to coast together and had four beautiful children. Bob was a devoted father, caregiver, and all that she ever needed. Shirley was devoted to her family, relocating from Rhode Island to Upstate New York, Chicago, Albuquerque, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Louisville, and then returning to the Chicago suburbs for 15 years. She spent 10 of those 15 years with GTE as an Analyst. After many years of harsh winters, they finally retired to Florida. They called Tarpon Springs home for 30 years, and her time was spent going to concerts, on cruises, and going to parties with family and friends (you can see why her nickname was 'Party'). She was a bowling league girl for many years and participated in annual comedy performances at her church. She even starred as the daughter in the production of "The Coneheads." In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice and the "Green Team" who took great care of her. https://suncoasthospicefoundation.org/donations/ Checks can also be sent toHealth Suncoast Hospice 5771 Roosevelt Blvd. Clearwater, FL 32760, 586 4432. The memo should include 'Green Team' and in Memory of Shirley Wright. She always made us laugh, this is one of our favorites... I have tried to be a good wife and good mother so when I come to your door you say "Shirley, have you been a good girl?" I can say, "Most of the time...Now let me in so I can see all of my friends and relatives!" we are comforted to know Shirley will always be with us. Dobies FH / Tarpon Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

