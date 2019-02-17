CHANDLER, Shirley Yvonne
79, of Ridge Manor, FL, passed away unexpectedly February 7, 2019. She was the beloved mother of her son, Franklin Knisley; daughter, Michelle Knisley; and grandmother to Kori Knisley. She was Baptist and loved pets, plants, watching tennis, and always dreamed of going to Italy and also visiting the Outer Banks. At her request, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . DeMarco Family Funeral Home is entrusted with her services.
