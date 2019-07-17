Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Shurley Jane (Keefer) KINZEL


1926 - 2019
Shurley Jane (Keefer) KINZEL Obituary
KINZEL, Shurley Jane (Keefer)

93, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed peacefully on July 15, 2019. She was born in Detroit, Michigan to Marie (Knaver) and James Keefer on May 11, 1926. One of five children, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Keefer and her sister, Katheryn Hybrechts and is survived by sisters, Virginia Hengehold of Loxahatchee, Florida and Alice DeMay of Oxford, Michigan. Shurley was married on the September 13, 1947 for 62 years to Bernard H. (Red) Kinzel until his passing on April 14, 2009. Together they had two sons, James A. (deceased) and surviving son, Michael and his wife, Danee; five grandchildren, Amy, Adam, Ashley, Michael, and Jamie, twelve great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; many extended family members and friends, all of whom will miss her wit and charm and will forever remember her kind and loving nature. Shurley and Red were long-time members of the St. Petersburg Country Club, Lakewood, where they enjoyed golfing and the fellowship of many friends and staff. She loved to play Bridge and participated with the wonderful caring ladies in outings and countless Bridge games, many thanks to the friends and staff at SPCC who together made their life both enjoyable and memorable. She spent her last years living at Addington Place at College Harbor in St. Petersburg. A special acknowledgement to the management and staff at Addington Place as well as Seasons Hospice and her personal aide, Maxine Daley, all who provided loving care till the end. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Seasons Hospice or to the . A private ceremony will be held by the family in late summer. Arrangements are being handled by Anderson McQueen Funeral Home.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 17, 2019
