Or Copy this URL to Share

BOUNDS, Chief Master Sgt. Sidney Leon USAF (Ret.) was born on August 23, 1931 in Oxford, MI. He passed away on April 26, 2020 in Tampa, FL. He is survived by his son, Kevin (Lori); daughter, Dawn (Lee) Haney; granddaughters, Jade, Jessica, Jordan, Grace, and Hannah; great-grandson, Xander. Private graveside service was held by family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store