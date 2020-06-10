BOWEN, Sidney "Ray" 85, passed away June 6, 2020. A native of West Virginia, he was predeceased by his parents, Sidney Bowen and Edith Todd; sisters, Betty Turner and Thelma Taylor. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mickey; son, Steve Bowen (Sandi); daughter, Robin Hart (Timothy); grandchildren, Jamie, Cecily, Adam and Bizzy. Ray was a USAF Vet and retired from TECO after 29 years. www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9210842
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.