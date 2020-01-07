JOHNSON, Sigfrid Nils 79, of Tampa, FL, passed away peacefully in his sleep with his wife, Virginia by his bedside on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Sig, a proud lifelong Tampa resident was born in 1940. He was a 1958 Plant High School graduate, and graduated from the University of Tampa in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Sig then went to work for the Exchange Bank where he was a programmer for one of the first three computers in the Tampa Bay area. He was eventually promoted to a Vice President. Sig was also employed by Capital National Bank, Pan American Bank, and retired as a Vice President of Bank of America. His first love was Tampa East Sertoma Club where he held many offices including Treasurer and was also a Gold Coat President. Sig was also a long time member of the Timuquanian Society and was promoted to Chief several times. Sig is survived by his wife Virginia; five sons, Kirk (Stephanie) from Lakeland, Eric from Tampa, Michael from Tampa, Mark (Jessica) from St. Petersburg and Christopher (Erin) from Land O' Lakes. Sig was "Pop Pop" to six grandchildren, Christopher, Taylor, Tyler, Parker, Katelyn and Peyton. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 709 W. Linebaugh Avenue, Tampa, 33612. Celebration of Life will follow at The Johnson Residence at 13903 Seaforth Manor Way, Tampa, FL 33613. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations be sent to Tampa East Sertoma, c/o Tim McMurry, 8019 Paulson Lane, Tampa, FL 33617.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020