Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sigfrid JOHNSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHNSON, Sigfrid Nils 79, of Tampa, FL, passed away peacefully in his sleep with his wife, Virginia by his bedside on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Sig, a proud lifelong Tampa resident was born in 1940. He was a 1958 Plant High School graduate, and graduated from the University of Tampa in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Sig then went to work for the Exchange Bank where he was a programmer for one of the first three computers in the Tampa Bay area. He was eventually promoted to a Vice President. Sig was also employed by Capital National Bank, Pan American Bank, and retired as a Vice President of Bank of America. His first love was Tampa East Sertoma Club where he held many offices including Treasurer and was also a Gold Coat President. Sig was also a long time member of the Timuquanian Society and was promoted to Chief several times. Sig is survived by his wife Virginia; five sons, Kirk (Stephanie) from Lakeland, Eric from Tampa, Michael from Tampa, Mark (Jessica) from St. Petersburg and Christopher (Erin) from Land O' Lakes. Sig was "Pop Pop" to six grandchildren, Christopher, Taylor, Tyler, Parker, Katelyn and Peyton. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 709 W. Linebaugh Avenue, Tampa, 33612. Celebration of Life will follow at The Johnson Residence at 13903 Seaforth Manor Way, Tampa, FL 33613. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations be sent to Tampa East Sertoma, c/o Tim McMurry, 8019 Paulson Lane, Tampa, FL 33617.

JOHNSON, Sigfrid Nils 79, of Tampa, FL, passed away peacefully in his sleep with his wife, Virginia by his bedside on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Sig, a proud lifelong Tampa resident was born in 1940. He was a 1958 Plant High School graduate, and graduated from the University of Tampa in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Sig then went to work for the Exchange Bank where he was a programmer for one of the first three computers in the Tampa Bay area. He was eventually promoted to a Vice President. Sig was also employed by Capital National Bank, Pan American Bank, and retired as a Vice President of Bank of America. His first love was Tampa East Sertoma Club where he held many offices including Treasurer and was also a Gold Coat President. Sig was also a long time member of the Timuquanian Society and was promoted to Chief several times. Sig is survived by his wife Virginia; five sons, Kirk (Stephanie) from Lakeland, Eric from Tampa, Michael from Tampa, Mark (Jessica) from St. Petersburg and Christopher (Erin) from Land O' Lakes. Sig was "Pop Pop" to six grandchildren, Christopher, Taylor, Tyler, Parker, Katelyn and Peyton. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 709 W. Linebaugh Avenue, Tampa, 33612. Celebration of Life will follow at The Johnson Residence at 13903 Seaforth Manor Way, Tampa, FL 33613. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations be sent to Tampa East Sertoma, c/o Tim McMurry, 8019 Paulson Lane, Tampa, FL 33617. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close