Simon DINGFELDER Obituary
DINGFELDER, Simon L. "Si" of Tampa passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was a proud native Floridian, Eagle Scout, served proudly as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army, and was owner of Garden Gold Foods. Si was an active member of the Downtown Rotary Club and member and past president of Congregation Schaarai Zedek. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was loved greatly and will be missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, 4 pm at Congregation Schaarai Zed-ek, 3303 West Swann Avenue, Tampa with a reception to follow. Interment will be private. Condolences may be expressed online at: segalfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 26, 2019
