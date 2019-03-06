Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
43, passed away March 3, 2019 in St. Petersburg. He is survived by his loving mother, sister, niece, extended family and friends. A Visitation will be held Thursday, March 7th from 5:30-8 pm at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK Street N., St. Petersburg, FL 33704. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 8 at 10:30 am at St. Sava Orthodox Church, 530 77th Ave N., St. Petersburg, FL 33702. Burial will follow at Royal Palm Cemetery South.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2019
