|
|
VIDOVIC, Slavisa
43, passed away March 3, 2019 in St. Petersburg. He is survived by his loving mother, sister, niece, extended family and friends. A Visitation will be held Thursday, March 7th from 5:30-8 pm at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK Street N., St. Petersburg, FL 33704. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 8 at 10:30 am at St. Sava Orthodox Church, 530 77th Ave N., St. Petersburg, FL 33702. Burial will follow at Royal Palm Cemetery South.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2019