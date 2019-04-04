Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Solaria (Knoesen) Kovak. View Sign

60, of Tampa, died at home on January 28, 2019 from AML. Solaria was the daughter of Gernardus and Anne Knoesen. She was born October 23, 1958 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. She was raised in the middle of Karoo farming country, where her family raised sheep for wool and meat. She graduated from Union High School and from the University of Central Florida's College of Nursing. She was a member of Sigma Theta Tau (honor society for nursing) and was registered to practice nursing in Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind in South Africa her son, Nicholas J. Karlsen and his life partner, Lisa Ramsden. Her four brothers survive in South Africa. Her family and friends remember her as a gentile breeze; a cool, calming, and smiling person who always was full of passion and a vision to those fortunate enough to know her. She donated her body to science as per her wish. No official funeral was held.

