Soleil SIMONE
SIMONE, Soleil In her own words Soleil spent a lifetime pursuing social and intellectual development. At age 68, the longtime St. Petersburg resident, volunteer and activist was to begin graduate school in Women's Studies at George Washington University this fall. Unfortunately her life ended on July 15, 2020 when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Arlington, VA. Born to French/American academics, she was inquisitive and a tireless freethinker earning a Journalism Degree with honors from the University of Southern California in the 1970s. A member of many organizations, St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, The Literary Council, League of Women Voters, The St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce to name a few. Soleil was a gift to everyone who met her. Karen Benedict, Marc Hamlin and countless others will miss her enormously. No funeral services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions can be made to The Museum of Fine Arts or The Florida Orchestra Guild of St. Petersburg.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
