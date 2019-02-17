Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Solen Gayle "Gator" HURST. View Sign

HURST, Solen Gayle "Gator"



was called home to be with his Lord February 14, 2019. He is survived by three sons and a daughter; Randy (Kristy), Sylvia (Bernie) Barton, Brian (DeeDee) and Dudley; six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Joy Hurst, sister-in-law, Gerry Greene and many wonderful friends.



Gator was born in Tampa July 26, 1932 and attended Hillsborough High School. He was recruited by National Airlines to work as a ticket agent because of his softball pitching skills. He worked at the airline and pitched for their softball team for many years. He actually inherited his lifelong nickname at National because of his love for all things Florida Gators. His tenure was interrupted for a few years while he served his country in the U.S. Army where he was selected by a General to be his personal driver. He returned to National Airlines (subsequently Pan Am Airlines) and retired after more than 40 years of service.



He was very devoted to his church where he served as a deacon for many years. His children remember his faithful love and strength of character as well as his joyful spirit and positive outlook on life. You could not spend five minutes in a conversation with Gator without him asking you if you knew the Lord. His ministry to others and passion to share his faith were unending. A sense of humor was a must if you were a friend of Gator's.



A celebration of Gator's life will occur Thursday, February 21, 11 am, at Idlewild Baptist Church, 18333 Exciting Idlewild Blvd., Lutz FL, Pastor Ken Whitten officiating.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

HURST, Solen Gayle "Gator"was called home to be with his Lord February 14, 2019. He is survived by three sons and a daughter; Randy (Kristy), Sylvia (Bernie) Barton, Brian (DeeDee) and Dudley; six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Joy Hurst, sister-in-law, Gerry Greene and many wonderful friends.Gator was born in Tampa July 26, 1932 and attended Hillsborough High School. He was recruited by National Airlines to work as a ticket agent because of his softball pitching skills. He worked at the airline and pitched for their softball team for many years. He actually inherited his lifelong nickname at National because of his love for all things Florida Gators. His tenure was interrupted for a few years while he served his country in the U.S. Army where he was selected by a General to be his personal driver. He returned to National Airlines (subsequently Pan Am Airlines) and retired after more than 40 years of service.He was very devoted to his church where he served as a deacon for many years. His children remember his faithful love and strength of character as well as his joyful spirit and positive outlook on life. You could not spend five minutes in a conversation with Gator without him asking you if you knew the Lord. His ministry to others and passion to share his faith were unending. A sense of humor was a must if you were a friend of Gator's.A celebration of Gator's life will occur Thursday, February 21, 11 am, at Idlewild Baptist Church, 18333 Exciting Idlewild Blvd., Lutz FL, Pastor Ken Whitten officiating.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close