(Dixon) passed away March 23, 2019 after a long valiant battle against complications of Multiple Sclerosis. Sonia was born October 17, 1952 in Suffern, New York and moved to Tampa, FL in 1982. She was an animal lover, especially her cats and loved traveling, music and her many friendships. Sonia had an adventurous spirit and was always ready to go on the next trip whether it was skydiving, sailing or riding a mountain bike down a volcano in Hawaii. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert (Bob) Howard; and is predeceased by her mother, Sonia Monet Dixon; her father, Colin Dixon,Sr.; and her borther, Colin Dixon, Jr. Sonia leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, dear friends and her beloved dog, Zack. She will be missed by many and her beautiful smile will be remembered forever. One of Sonia's last wishes was that no memorial services be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sonia's honor may be made to: Care Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort, Inc., 1528 27th St. SE, Ruskin, FL 33570,

