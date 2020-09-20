OPPENHEIM, Sonia August 31, 1931-August 19, 2020. Sonia Oppenheim was no ordinary woman, she was extraordinary. Sonny lived a life of public service after raising her four children, Steve, Vicki, Toni and Lori. The fondest years of her career were those from 1986-1995, when she worked as personal aide to Mayor Sandy Freedman. She enjoyed every day of her job, known by all as the mayor's "gatekeeper'; however, more importantly to Sandy, as close confidant and friend. Sonny continued her career working for Everad Archer in the city's first working Women's and Minority Business Enterprise program until her retirement. Sonny was born in Newark, New Jersey and grew up in Brooklyn. She moved to Tampa in the 1950's with her husband. All four children were born and raised in Tampa. Her children were her priority, and their friends who came to the Oppenheim house where they were always fed and loved. Sonny was a fascinating person, stunning to look at, with her own sense of style, and a natural, unforced glamour. The way she walked, talked that amazing slightly sultry voice, almost regal, but totally unaffected. She was an extreme beauty and profound intellectual. Sonny, later to be named "Pita" by her granddaughter Jessica, was adored by her family. She was our warmth and strength when you needed a shoulder to cry on, sage advice, and loving guidance in this life. As a fierce advocate and champion of women, minorities and the LGBTQ community, conversations with Sonny always carried a theme of current affairs and politics. She believed that civil rights are human rights. She believed our country was founded by immigrants, and the words, "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free" are ideals that must be upheld and protected. She wants you to know that for all those whose cares have been our concern - The work goes on - The cause endures - The hope still lives - And the dream shall never die. She is survived by her sister, Ellen Warren; her children, Steve Oppenheim (Debi), Vicki Schnurr (Mike), Toni Ely, and Lori Fitzgerald (Mike); her nieces and nephew, Cathy Gittleson (Tony), Lisa Tomalin, Jay Karahan (Cynthia); and her granddaughters, Jessica Ely, Maggie Ely; and grandson, Padraic Fitzgerald. www.andersonmcqueen.com