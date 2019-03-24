Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sonja Beryl Hearne SCHAEFER. View Sign

SCHAEFER, Sonja Beryl Hearne



passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, from stroke related issues. An extraordinary mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, mother-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend, she is deeply missed by her daughters, Jane Kowalski Croy and Mary Dana Kowalski Parsons; brother, Doak Hefner and his son, Jake; grandchildren, Graham Parsons, Shea Parsons and Bryn Parsons; extended family and many, many friends. If you were lucky enough to have her touch your life, you knew her kindness, generosity, independence, strong will, intelligence, determination, quick wit, sharp tongue, and love of adventure. An avid reader, she was also quite the writer. Her stories and poems won her national recognition and awards. She also wrote articles for newspapers and her personalized birthday and wedding "odes" are cherished by many a friend and family. She was a wiz at Jeopardy and could complete the NY Times Sunday crossword puzzle (in pen no less!). Always ready for the next adventure, she traveled the world and drove across the United States many times-alone or with her daughters in tow-visiting friends and family in many states.



Born in Seagraves, Texas, on March 18, 1937, to Georgia Mae (Doak) (d.) and Byrle Hearne (d.), she grew up around the cotton and peanut farms of west Texas, was schooled in Oklahoma, then eventually made her way to southern California. There she met and married William S. Kowalski and had two daughters, Jane and Dana, who currently reside in Tampa and Ft. Myers, respectively. The family moved to Western Springs, Illinois (a suburb of Chicago), and resided there until the early 70s when she and her girls moved to Tampa, Florida. There she met and married Richard H. Schaefer and lived in various locations until they settled in Safety Harbor, Florida. After many years in Florida she returned to Seagraves, Texas, to take care of her aunt, Helen Hearne. After her aunt passed away, she moved to Ruidoso, New Mexico, where she made her home and enjoyed life with her circle of friends, shopping, lunching, socializing and two-steppin' at Win Place Show. She loved showing friends and family the beautiful state of New Mexico and taking care of her cats and dogs.



Her daughters want to thank the AMAZING people at Empath Hospice and Bon Secours Maria Manor St. Petersburg for taking care of her and keeping her comfortable as she transitioned.



Celebrations of Life will be held in Tampa, Florida, and Ruidoso, New Mexico. For those who wish to donate in her name, please do so to your local Humane Society, animal shelter or hospice organization, she would have liked that.

