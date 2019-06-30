Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
A Life Tribute Funeral Care Tampa Chapel
4040 Henderson Boulevard
Tampa, FL 33629
(813) 288-8705
Sonya Delaine Long

Sonya Delaine Long Obituary
LONG, Sonya Delaine

60, of Tampa, FL, died Sunday, June 23, 2019. Sonya enjoyed her flower garden, gathering shells on Pass-A-Grille beach and spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, William Bennett Mauldin; sister, Michele Evans; aunt, Phyllis Parker. She is survived by her husband, Jeffery Long; children, Natasha Wells (Robert), Katrina, Mattie and Kenny Hayes; brother, Mitchell Evans; mother, Gloria Holloway; grandmother, Winifred Brown; three grandchildren; extended family and friends. A special thank you to the 5-C ICU doctors, nurses and staff at Tampa General Hospital for their care and kindness. She was loved and will be greatly missed. Online remembrances and condolences may be left at ALifeTribute.com

A Life Tribute - Tampa
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 30, 2019
