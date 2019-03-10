Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sophia "Millie" Irwin. View Sign

IRWIN, Sophia "Millie",



85, of Tampa, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. Millie was born in the city of Texas, Kentucky. She served in the USAF for six years. Millie was married to Floyd "Lee" Irwin for 37 years. Millie was a member of Manhattan Baptist Church and served as a Sunday school teacher and choir member. Millie was a member of several organizations and she traveled all over the world with many friends. Millie is survived by her son, Steve Irwin and his wife, Buffy Irwin; grandchildren, Jacob, Kelly, and Jared. A celebration of life will be held at Manhattan Baptist Church, 4300 S. Manhattan Ave. Tampa, FL 33611 on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Millie's honor may be made to Manhattan Baptist Church. Millie will be interred beside her husband at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at a private service. Online condolences may be sent to:



www.floridamortuary.com

4601 Nebraska Ave N

Tampa , FL 33603

