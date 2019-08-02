CARROLL, Sophie 81, of Saint Petersburg, Florida passed away on Tuesday July 23 in Connecticut with her husband by her side. She was a devout Catholic and worked for the Diocese of Saint Petersburg for over 20 years. Family was everything to her and spending time with them was all she ever wanted. She attended most events and never forgot a birthday. She was a strong woman who experienced so much in her life and touched many people's hearts. She had the biggest heart and the best smile. She truly will be missed. She is survived by her loving husband; three daughters and one son; eight grandchildren; and eight great- grandchildren. A Celebration Mass will be held at St. Jude Cathedral on Tuesday, August 6 at 2 pm.

