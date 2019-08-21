Sophie SHAUGHNESSY

Obituary
SHAUGHNESSY, Sophie 87, of Largo, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at home with her family around her. She is survived by 12 children, Joseph A., Mark K., Richard L. (Pamela), Patrick J. (Sheryl), Bernard, John P., Brian (Diane), Christine M. (Robert) Gibree, Maureen A. (Anthony) Borkowski, Melissa A. (Brent) Sparks, Melinda A. (John) Cull, and Paula Jo Shaughnessy; and 13 grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters, Helen Schwartz and Mildred Carcaise. Visitation is on Wednesday 6:30-8:30 pm at the Hubbell Funeral Home, 499 N. Indian Rocks Road, Belleair Bluffs with a Rosary at 7:30 pm. Funeral Mass is on Thursday 11 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church 1507 Trotter Rd., Largo, Interment following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Hubbellfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 21, 2019
