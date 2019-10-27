Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
PAMBOUKES, Sotiria was born August 6, 1933 and died October 25, 2019. Wife of Christos Pamboukes, daughter of Vassilios and Chrisoula Demopoulos was born in Piraeus, Greece. Predeceased by her brother, Seraphim Demopoulos and her loving twin sister, Marie D. Nicholoson, she is survived by her children, Mel-ahrini Despina, Vassilios (Barbara) and Dimitrios (Virginia) Pamboukes; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Sotiria loved to dance with her loving husband. "I have had a charmed life, loving husband, beautiful children, grand and great-grand-children all my angels." Dobies FH/Tarpon
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019
