BUZBEE, Spencer J. Sr. passed away peacefully at his home April 6, 2020 of natural causes. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Tracy Buzbee of Tampa, FL; seven children, Spencer J. Buzbee Jr. of Lakeland FL, Melinda Hill of Riverview FL, Melissa Ritter of Tampa FL, Russell Buzbee of Riverview FL, Stacey Meredith of Tampa FL, Sean Petit of Brandon FL, Krystina Buzbee of Tampa FL. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and five great-grand-children. He is also survived by siblings, Christopher Buzbee of Brooksville and Roy Buzbee of Riverview. He was laid to rest Saturday, April 11, at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Tampa FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020