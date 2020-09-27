COOPER, SSG Julian Marcel was born September 6, 1979 at Hill AFB, Utah, to Willie and Claudette Cooper. He departed this life September 15, 2020 at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Julian was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Claudette. He made the noble decision to serve his country, joining the United States Army in 2010. Shortly thereafter he married the love of his life, Diana. Their union took them from Hawaii, to Georgia, to Colorado Springs and back to Georgia. Along this journey he became a loving, doting father of a beautiful baby girl named Nadia. Julian took great pride in being of service to his country and was always challenging himself to learn new things. He leaves to cherish precious memories his devoted wife of nine years, Diana Cooper and his daughter, Nadia. Based on merit and persistence, he was posthumously promoted from Sergeant to Staff Sergeant, earning the rocker he worked so hard for. Julian is survived by his father, Willie L. Cooper, USAF (Ret.); brother, Brandon D. Cooper of Brandon, FL; sisters, Tristan K. Cooper of Brandon, FL and Shonna Scarborough of Hope Mill, NC; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and many friends who loved and cherished him. SSG Cooper will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery, Monday, September 28, at 1:30 pm. Military Honors will be rendered by the United States Army Funeral Honors Team. VeteransFuneralCare.com