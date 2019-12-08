Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stacie SOLIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SOLIS, Stacie Leigh Blair It is with great sadness that the family of Stacie Leigh Blair Solis announce her passing on Thursday, November 21, 2019, her life was suddenly taken away at the age of 43 years. Stacie was born in Tampa, Florida, July 28, 1976. She was a graduate of King High School where she was a member of National Honor Society, Student Government, Interact, Thespians and Lionettes. She went on to attend The Florida State University where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Criminology. Stacie will be lovingly and forever remembered by her precious sons, Adam and Samuel Solis; her parents, David and Elaine Broker and Kenneth Blair and Joann Gratt; grandmother, Hilda Hancock; brother, Sheridan Blair; three step-siblings; father of her sons, Carlos Solis; and numerous other aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Stacie was predeceased in death by her grandparents, Charles Hancock and Farris and Louise Blair. The light of Stacie's life were her two sons and her beloved Portuguese Water Dog, Henry, who was a faithful, loving and devoted companion. She affectionately referred to them as her three boys. A Memorial Service will be held at Fellowship Baptist Church, 13515 US-301, Thonotosassa, Florida on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10 am, Pastor David Spencer presiding. Interment will follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park, Tampa, Florida. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to The Spring of Tampa Bay, P0 Box 5147, Tampa, FL 33675 or CASA of St. Petersburg, P0 Box 414, St. Petersburg, FL 33731.

