Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stacy McBeth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McBETH, Stacy 71, of St. Petersburg, originally from Evensville, IN, passed away quietly on February 15, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth McBeth; brothers, Claude (Tommy) Haight Jr. and Clyde (Timmy) Haight Sr., sister and best friend, Marsha. She is also survived by her sons, Bill Finney and wife, Tina, Scott Viola, and her daughter, Stephanie Spiezio and husband, Eric; her grandchildren, Shon, Justin, Nicole, Dominick, Brianna, Samantha, and Emilie; as well as numerous great-grandchildren. She was an active member of several veterans' organizations and a strong supporter of Breast Cancer Research. She enjoyed sewing, reading, going to craft shows, dancing, karaoke, spending time with her loved ones and dragging them to every yard sale she could find. She was a nine-year cancer survivor, and a true warrior. A Celebration of her life is being held on February 26 at the American Legion Post 125 at 6440 5th Avenue North, from 11 am-2 pm. Davis & Davis Funeral Services 5730 15th Avenue South, Gulfport (727) 345-4444

McBETH, Stacy 71, of St. Petersburg, originally from Evensville, IN, passed away quietly on February 15, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth McBeth; brothers, Claude (Tommy) Haight Jr. and Clyde (Timmy) Haight Sr., sister and best friend, Marsha. She is also survived by her sons, Bill Finney and wife, Tina, Scott Viola, and her daughter, Stephanie Spiezio and husband, Eric; her grandchildren, Shon, Justin, Nicole, Dominick, Brianna, Samantha, and Emilie; as well as numerous great-grandchildren. She was an active member of several veterans' organizations and a strong supporter of Breast Cancer Research. She enjoyed sewing, reading, going to craft shows, dancing, karaoke, spending time with her loved ones and dragging them to every yard sale she could find. She was a nine-year cancer survivor, and a true warrior. A Celebration of her life is being held on February 26 at the American Legion Post 125 at 6440 5th Avenue North, from 11 am-2 pm. Davis & Davis Funeral Services 5730 15th Avenue South, Gulfport (727) 345-4444 Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close