Service Information St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory 385 SR 207 St. Augustine , FL 32084 (904)-824-1625 Memorial Mass 11:00 AM St. Anastasia Catholic Church

LeBOSS, Stan Michael 82, peacefully met our Lord on Friday, July 12, 2019, with his loving wife of 34 years, Joan, and his daughter, Pamela at his side. Stan's sense of humor and forthrightness emphasized his unique personality. He told it like it is. He never minced words. He lived by the motto: "Nothing is fair.; Nothing is free.; Nothing is easy." Born on March 12, 1937, in Brooklyn, New York, Stan spent the first years of his life there. He joined the Navy at 17 and was ordered to active duty in Guam. He studied aviation fundamentals and basic meteorology and acted as an aerographer's mate hunting typhoons. In 1957, Stan was released from active duty and was stationed at the US Fleet Weather Facility, San Diego, California. After service, Stan returned to New York and he married Eleanor, the mother of his daughters, Pamela and Suzanne. Stan worked as restaurateur and bartender at the Left Bank and The London Bridge of Sixth Avenue in Manhattan. He and his family moved to Tampa, Florida in 1969. At the ripe age of 38, in 1995, Stan entered college at the University of South Florida where he earned a BA in English Education and an MA in Exceptional Child Education, gifted. During his college years, Stan pursued an acting career with The Alice People. He played a flying monkey and a munchkin in the Wizard of OZ and Dracula in Lion in Winter- Henry II. Stan designed and coordinated the Center for Expressive Arts in Dade County. He was also a co-coordinator of the Executive Internship/Community Leadership Program for the Pinellas County School Board of Education. Stan wanted the staff and students at Boca Ciega High School, 1979-1991, to know that while he was the Assistant Principal in charge of discipline was the most enjoyable and proudest time of his life. He thanks you all. Stan married Joan Pospichal in 1985. They moved to St. Augustine Beach in 1995. Stan had lived in Florida for fifty years. His final job as dean was at Pinellas Park High School. Stan's life passions were physical culture (he lifted weights all of his life), the beach, his canine and feline companions, and traveling far and wide with his wife. Stan was preceded in death by his daughter, Suzanne. He is survived by wife, Joan; daughter, Pamela; brother, David and nieces, Gabrielle and Gillian. A memorial mass will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Bailey Center Community Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 or go online to:

