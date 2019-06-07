ABRAHAM, Stanley



"Loving Father" Stanley R. Abraham, of Magnolia Gardens, Barnett Road, Brooksville, FL and formerly of Haskell Road, Cuba, NY passed away June 3, 2019 at age 95. Mr. Abraham was born March 5, 1924 in Glenwood, NY. He was the son of William and Ella (Domes) Abraham. Mr. Abraham was a member of the 299th Combat Engineer Battalion during WWII, he was a hero then and now; retired from Bethlehem Steel, Lackawanna, NY; a life member of the American Legion in Ellicottville, NY; and a Proud Member of the NRA. He enjoyed travel, hunting, telling stories and meeting new friends. He was husband of Thelma E Abraham, deceased; father of Brenda L. (Jack) Godert and Susan H. Bishop; grandfather of Kara, Aaron, and Sydney; great-grandfather of seven. There will be no public visitation or funeral. There will be a private family memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Red Cross, your local chapter.



