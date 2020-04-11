Send Flowers Obituary

BONELLI, Stanley Aldo "Stan" 90, of Sarasota, Florida, surrounded by his loving family, was called home to our heavenly Father March 28, 2020 at Hospice in Palmetto, Florida. Stan was born in Mamaroneck, NY December 17, 1929, only child of Frank and Rose Bonelli. He graduated from Fordham University in 1955 with his Law degree. He joined the United States Army soon after graduation and was honorably discharged in 1958. Stan married Linda (Spiering) Bonelli June 30, 1973. They enjoyed 46 beautiful years together with their children and grandchildren. Stan worked for Allstate Insurance Company for 32 years. During his 32 years at Allstate, he rose through the executive leadership ranks to the position of Assistant Claim Vice President until he retired in 1992. Stan was an avid reader of law and politics. He also loved to follow all things football. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Linda (Spiering) Bonelli; two sons, Dr. Frank (Lori) Bonelli and Scott (Pam Klein) Bonelli; daughter, Jennifer (Dr. Andrew) Moulton; and stepdaughter, Karen (William) Moisant; grandchildren, Justin Bonelli, Erik Bonelli, Kirstin Figueredo, Jack Moulton, and Ella Moulton. He will be missed greatly by his family and many friends. Stan possessed a great sense of humor along with a compassionate heart and a straight forward demeanor that will be sorely missed. Stan is preceded in death by his first wife, Erika (Szollosi) Bonelli November 1, 1970 (mother of Frank and Karen); his parents, Frank and Rose Bonelli; in-laws, Richard and Helen Spiering; and other close family and friends. Services and burial will be held at a later date at Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the or .

