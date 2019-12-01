Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley CIDLOWSKI. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CIDLOWSKI, Stanley 78, of Weeki Wachee, passed away November 3, 2019. He moved to St. Pete Beach in 1956 from Long Island, New York and graduated from Boca Ciega High School in 1959. Stanley joined the 231st Transportation Co., Army Reserve Unit in St. Petersbug in 1963. He was called in to active duty in 1968 to serve his country in Vietnam. He coached little league baseball for a number of years on St. Pete Beach. Mr. Cidlowski was a certified building contractor for over 45 years and worked most of his career in Florida and was President of Stanley Cidlowski Constructing. Mr. Cidlowski loved fishing and diving. Helived for a time in Summerland Key, Florida and was Vice President of Organized Fisherman of Florida of the Lower Keys. Fishing and hunting treasure in the Florida Keys were his favorite past times. He and his wife Marie owned and operated Summerland Hardware for ten years in the Florida Keys. Mr. Cidlowski and his family moved back to St. Pete Beach in 1983 and continued building many large commercial buildings up to his retirement in 2000. He moved to Weeki Wachee, Florida in the year of 2000 and took up golf for a hobby and traveling in his motor home. He has left his wife of many happy years, Marie; his two sons, Michael and Ryan; a granddaughter, Kendall Ann; two sisters, Karen Wanson and Gale Frassetta and husband, Ron. Services are Friday, Dec. 6, at 1 pm at Bay Pines National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life follows at American Legion Hall, Madeira Beach.

