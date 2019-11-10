CUNNINGHAM, Stanley Harry "Pete" 81, of Brandon, Florida entered into rest on Monday November 4, 2019. Pete was born November 12, 1937 in Electric Mills, Mississippi. Pete was a dedicated golfer and a member of Buckhorn Springs Golf and Country Club. Prior to his 35 years employment as a contractor for GTE at Henkels & McCoy, Pete proudly served in the United States Air Force, even being activated in the Cuban Crisis. Pete is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Thea Cunningham; two daughters, Angela Piplitz (Bob) and Pamela Audet; his sister, Barbara McGuire of Greenville, SC; his sister-in-law, Marilyn Brinson; and one grandson, Joseph Piplitz. Contributions in Pete's memory may be made to . Stowers Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019