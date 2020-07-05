Stanley CZARNECKI

CZARNECKI, Stanley passed away April 12, 2020 at his home in Lutz, FL. Formerly he lived in Howell, NJ. He was the loving husband to Fannie Czarnecki who preceded him in death in 1984. He married Judith McCloone in March 1990, moving to Florida where he enjoyed his retirement. Stanley was a sergeant in the Korean War of the 101st Signaling Battalion and a recipient of two Bronze Stars. Stanley is survived by his loving wife, Judith; and his daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Matt Guardo. Additionally, there are five surviving stepchild-ren, Patrick McLoone, Theresa Irwin, Laura McLoone, Christina Grant, and Suzanne Donlan. Stanley was also blessed with 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Burial services will be held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida on July 24, 2020.



