DUMOVICH, Stanley J. 88, husband, father, chemist, and athlete pas-sed away January 18, 2020. Stan and his wife, Elaine, retired to Timber Pines, Spring Hill, FL. Born October 31, 1931 in New York City, Stan entered the Cooper Union at 16, turning down a contract to play for the Philadelphia Phillies, and graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He played one sum-mer for the famed House of David semi-pro baseball team. He proudly served his country in the Army for two years. A justice man, Stan truly lived his Roman Catholic faith. Married for 63 years with five children, family always came first. It was a wonderful life. Stan will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Elaine; and five children, Sue Pierce, Cheryl (George) Dorsett, Betsy (Chris) Hembling, Patricia (Scott) Severson, Mark (Michelle) Dumovich; and grandchildren, Shannon, Michael, Dana, David, Trinity, Anna, and Dominick. Stan the Man. So blessed to have you in our lives. Funeral mass will be held at 11 am Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini R. C. Church, 5030 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill, FL. Graveside ceremony follows at Grace Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 16931 Hwy.19, N. Hudson, FL. Donations may be made in Stan's name to .

