Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
16931 Us Highway 19 North
Hudson, FL 34667
(727) 863-5471
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Frances Xavier Cabrini R. C. Church
5030 Mariner Blvd.
Spring Hill,, FL
1931 - 2020
Stanley J. DUMOVICH Obituary
88, husband, father, chemist, and athlete, passed away on January 18, 2020. Stan and his wife, Elaine, retired to Timber Pines, Spring Hill, FL. Born October 31, 1931 in New York City, Stan entered the Cooper Union at 16, turning down a contract to play for the Philadelphia Phillies, and graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He played one summer for the famed House of David semi-pro baseball team. He proudly served his country in the Army for two years. A justice man, Stan truly lived his Roman Catholic faith. He was married for 63 years with five children, and family always came first. It was a wonderful life. Stan will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Elaine; and five children, Sue Pierce, Cheryl (George) Dorsett, Betsy (Chris) Hembling, Patricia (Scott) Severson, and Mark (Michelle) Dumovich; and grandchildren, Shannon, Michael, Dana, David, Trinity, Anna, and Dominick. Stan the Man, so blessed to have you in our lives. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Roman Catholic Church, 5030 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill, FL. Graveside ceremony follows at Grace Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 16931 Hwy.19, N. Hudson, FL. Donations may be made in Stan's name to .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
