HARAKAS, Rev. Father Stanley S. passed away June 23, 2020. He was a priest of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. He was a distinguished teacher of Orthodox theology, and a significant resource in Orthodox ethics. He served as dean of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology and Hellenic College where he also taught from 1966 until retirement in 1995. He also was visiting professor at a number of other schools. He has been active in the Ecumenical Movement on local, state and international levels, serving in the Justice, Peace and the Integrity of Creation Commission of the World Council of Churches. Fr. Stanley was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania January 13, 1932 to Sam (Spyridon) Harakas and Katherine (Moraites) Harakas. He was baptized Spyridon which was anglicized Stanley. He attended the schools in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, graduating from Wilkinsburg High School in 1949. Prior to his ordination to the priesthood in 1956, Stanley was married to Emily G. Maniates. They had five children. In 1965, he earned a Doctor of Theology degree from Boston University. Fr. Stanley received his collegiate education from Holy Cross Greek Orfhodox School of Theology, earning both undergraduate and theology degrees. He began teaching at Holy Cross in 1966. Fr. Stanley also taught as Visiting Professor at St. Vladimir's Orthodox Theological Seminary in New York, the School of Theology at Boston University, the John XXIII Center in New York City, Emmanuel College in Boston, and the Department of Theology of Boston College. He also lectured at the University of Thessalonica in Greece. In addition to having served as Dean of Hellenic College, Fr. Stanley also was Dean of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology from 1970 to 1980. In 1986, he was appointed to the Archbishop Iakovos Professor of Orthodox Theology at Holy Cross. Fr. Harakas is the author of eighteen books, both scholarly in the field of ethics and theology, and educational volumes for a popular audience. Additionally, he has written over a hundred scholarly articles, as well as articles for the The World Book Encyclopedia and Encyclopedia Britannica. Fr. Harakas also served as pastor of a number parishes in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. Although retired in July 1995, Fr. Harakas continued to serve Christ by serving new missionary parishes in the American South, in 2001, as the priest of Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church in Atlanta, Georgia, and in 2002 at Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church. He is predeceased by his wife, Emily; son, Spyridon; and daughter, Katherine Mary. Survivors include his sons, Demetrius and George; his daughter, Angelica; brother, Theodore Harakas; and seven grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store