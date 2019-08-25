Send Flowers Obituary

WHEATLAND, Stanley William "Bill" 96, of St. Petersburg, passed away August 20, 2019 at Suncoast Hospice Care Center - South Pinellas. He was born in London England, a graduate of University of London with post-graduate study at Florida State University. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Nancy Jones Wheatland; parents, Stanley and Dirouhie Wheatland; and sisters, Freda Stocek and Cynthia Edwards. Bill is survived by his daughter, Brenda (Michael) Daniels; sister, Elizabeth Stone; granddaughters, Kim (Kevin) Furlin and Brandy Stevens; great-grandchildren, Darrell and Kaylin Stevens and many nieces and nephews. Bill was in the British Armed Forces and had a career as an analytical chemist. Bill was very active at St. Peter's Cathedral as a lay reader for many years. Bill enjoyed traveling abroad and making friends all over the world. He always looked forward to a weekly game of chess and had won many tournaments in his younger years. Bill's memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Cathedral, 140 4th St. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33701, Saturday, August 31, 2019, 11 am. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Peter's Cathedral.

