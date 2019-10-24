WOOD, Stanley E. passed away Oct. 5, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Renee; daughters, Heather McAfee, Amber Wood; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, John Garrett (Lisa); sisters, Cindy McGaughan (John), Teresa Stange, and Jenny Cater (Arnie). A celebration of life will take place, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, 2-4 pm, at the funeral home, 1602 W. Waters Ave., Tampa, FL. Swilley Funeral Home (813) 932-6157
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 24, 2019