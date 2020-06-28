THARRINGTON, Starkey Lee Jr. 90, of Plant City, Florida, born December 4, 1929 in Epson, North Carolina, entered into eternal rest June 25, 2020. He was a veteran of the United States Marines Corps. Starkey was the first x-ray technician at South Florida Baptist Hospital when it opened in 1953. In later years he worked for various physicians in Lakeland, Tampa, and Winter Haven doing x-ray and lab work. He was a longstanding member of First Baptist Church of Plant City. Starkey was a Mason, a member of the Plant City Civitan Club, and a volunteer at the Straz Center in Tampa. He liked being on his computer, watching sports, and game shows, travelling, working out at the YMCA, doing crossword puzzles and card games. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janet Tharrington; children, Starkey "Lee" Tharrington III (Lynn), and Rebecca "Becky" DeGraaf (Rob); grandchildren, Jennifer Tharrington, Cynthia Tharrington, and Levi DeGraaf; siblings, Martha McMahan, Kinwood Tharrington (Jerry), and Larry Tharrington (Virginia); and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Starkey was preceded in death by his parents, Starkey Lee Tharrington Sr. and Mattie Pearl Hedgepeth Tharrington; and sisters, Juanita Ayscue, Thelma Poythress, Mildred Palenchar, and Naomi Stanton. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 1 from 10-11 am at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 South County Road 39, Plant City, followed by a funeral service at 11. Due to COVID-19, seating will be limited, and masks are required. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at facebook.com/hopewellfuneral (if needed, email office@hopewellfuneral.com for further details). Interment in Oaklawn Cemetery, Plant City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LifePath Hospice at chaptershealth.org, and/or First Baptist Church Building Fund at fbcpc.com. Expressions of condolence at: HopewellFuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.