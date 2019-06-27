BUSCIGLIO, Stella (Cueto)
93, a lifelong Tampa resident, passed to her eternal home with the Lord June 19, 2019 at 10:40 pm, with all her loving children at her side. Her life was graciously spent as a devoted homemaker, wife, mother, and very special caregiver. She also worked several years with the Hillsborough County School System. Stella was predeceased by her most ever-loving husband, Joe Busciglio; four sisters; and five brothers. She is survived by her loving children; daughter, Cynthia Busciglio; sons, David and John Busciglio; sister, Vilma Calzon; brother-in-law, Manuel Arniella; and several nieces and nephews. Stella enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, playing piano, and mostly, caring for her family. Stella had an unsurpassed and genuinely sweet spirit that was humble, gentle, kind, and admired by all. She was, and always will be, greatly loved and missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. She was especially and profoundly precious to, and adored by her children. Funeral service will take place at 2 pm, Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Blount & Curry at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4207 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610. The family will receive friends 1-2 pm, with interment to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 27, 2019