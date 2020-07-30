Stella KELLEY

KELLEY, Stella Marie "Kit" of Brandon, Florida, passed away July 24, 2020, one week short of her hundredth birthday. Kit was the youngest daughter of Henry and Jennie Blood and widow of Tillman Kelley. She was preceded in death by her parents, all her siblings, Annie, Frances, Clara, Harriet and Roger; her loving husband, Tillman Kelley, first husband and father of her children, Marion Brown; grandchild, Christopher Brazas; and premature great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Sherrie Walker (David) Vick, John Brown, Dianne Brazas (Bill), Pati Brown; her grandchildren, Sunny Scarborough (LeAry) and Jacob (Debbie) Walker, Julio (Stephanie) Brown and Carmen (Beth) Brown, John (Jackie) Shearer, Sean Brazas (Lauren), and Carson (Erica) Brazas, and Jordan Futch (Whitney); and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and one great-great-grandchild. Her celebration of life will be held Online on Friday, July 31 at 6 by pm EST. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is handling funeral arrangements. Please contact strumhead@hotmail.com for details.



