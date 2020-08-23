Stella MERRITT

MERRITT, Stella LaMarr "Marcie" 74, of Tampa, died Thursday, August 13, 2020. Marcie was born in Greenville, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Lake and Lula (Duncan) Ellis. She has lived in Charleston, South Carolina; Pasadena, California; Rochester, Minnesota; Charlotte, North Carolina; Laguna Hills, California; Oconomowoc, Wisconsin; and Green Bay, Wisconsin, before moving to Tampa, Florida 17 years ago. Marcie was a wife, a mother of five children, and had 10 grandchildren. Her faith was Messianic. She was greatly loved and respected by her large, extended family, and many friends around the world. Marcie is survived by her husband of 52 years, John L. Merritt, MD; her son, J. Lawrence (Tammy) Merritt II, MD, of Seattle, WA; son, Bryan (Laura "Betsy") Merritt, MD, of Tampa, FL; son, Scott (Anya) Merritt, MD, of Tampa, FL; son, Ellis Merritt, of Tampa, FL; daughter, Ashley (Michael) Szmanda, of Waukesha, WI; and brother, Lake (Kathy) Ellis, of San Antonio, TX. She left a legacy of family, faith, friendship, loyalty and love. Like the multitudes who have gone before, she now awaits the Resurrection with those who have gone asleep in our Messiah (Christ.) We continually pray "Thy Kingdom come and soon. His mercy is eternal. Her trumpet call is near." The body will lie in state Friday, August 21, 2020, from 6-8 pm at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, 639 North Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601. The graveside service will be Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 1:30 pm at McNeely/Merritt Country Cemetery, River Road (4-143) and Riverside Drive, Powdersville, SC 29673. A reception will be held following the graveside service, at Carpenter's House Activity Center, 3213 River Road, Powdersville, SC 29673. Visitors and attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines, seating will be limited. A memorial and celebration of life service will be held in Tampa, Florida Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 6 pm at Cypress Point Church, 15820 Morris Bridge Road, Tampa, FL 33647. A reception, food, and fellowship will follow in her home at 10735 Cory Lake Drive, Tampa, FL 33647. Those wishing to send flowers, send to her home at 10735 Cory Lake Drive, Tampa, FL 33647, with a suggested Tuesday, August 25, 2020 arrival date. We encourage, in lieu of flowers, donations to Heartbeat, International, a pro-life support group, at https://www.heartbeatinternational.org.Condolences
