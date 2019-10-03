Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stella MITCHELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MITCHELL, Stella Maria 81, daughter of Moses and Mary Mitchell, passed Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Bayfront Hospice. She was born in Grenada, West Indies and moved to London, UK in 1959 where she worked in a factory for years working on machinery at a electrical company on Moore Park Road, Fulton making items for Woolworths Department Stores. Stella dedicated her career caring for others as a nurse and home help. March 31, 1990 Stella emergrated from London to St Petersburg where she worked at Westminster Suncoast in house keeping. Caring for others was her passion in which she did it well. She trained to become a certified nursing assistant. She retired in 2004. Stella was a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic church. She is survived by four children, Colin, Terrence, Lois and Hazel; 15 grandchildren; 28 great- grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. A McRae Service

