WASSON, Stella C. went to be with her Lord, Saturday, December 21, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Lee Wasson. Born in Burbank Township, Minnesota, her family moved to Lansing, Illinois when she was in elementary school. Graduating from Thorton Township High School, Stella began her career as a banker at Mercantile National Bank in nearby Hammond, Indiana. She ultimately moved to the First National Bank of Lansing as a book keeper/teller. It was there she met her future husband. Moving to Largo, Florida in 1960 she began work at Pinellas Central Bank. Four years later she moved to a new affiliate bank, The Bank of Indian Rocks where she became Assistant Cashier. Returning to Pinellas Central Bank in 1984, Stella retired in 1986. Possessing a lovely soprano voice, she was active in the choir at Grace Lutheran Church of Clearwater. Stella and Lee traveled extensively in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. She enjoyed reading, sewing and was an avid needle pointer. A gentle soul with a beautiful smile, she was loved by many. Her faith was strong and her love of her Savior eternal. Interment was at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL December 30, 2019. A Memorial Service to Celebrate Stella's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Apopka, FL. www.baldwinfairchildapopka.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020