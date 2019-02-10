Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephanie B. KREITZ. View Sign

KREITZ, Stephanie B.



entered into heaven February 5, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Her parents emigrated to America after WWI and she was born in 1926 in New York City but was a resident of Pinellas County for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Kreitz Sr. and her sister, Katherine. For many years Stephanie was active in her local Red Hat Society and managed the Five Towns Condominium Library. As an avid line dancer, she taught line dance classes into her late 80s. She was recognized as one of the Five Towns Woman's Club "Woman of the Year" and received recognition as a volunteer mentor by the Pinellas County school system. Stephanie was a bright and shining light in all our lives and will be forever remembered by her siblings, Steve and Dorothy; her children, Leo Kreitz Jr. (Cyndy), Karen Donovan (Mike), Susan Koontz (Rick), Judith Sprague (Larry); eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The family will be holding a private memorial service for Stephanie. May she sing and dance forever more in heaven.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 10, 2019

