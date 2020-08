Or Copy this URL to Share

Stephanie Elizabeth Fields April 13, 1991 - August 1, 2010 On this day, your anniversary into Heaven, we remember a life filled with laughter and love, sweetness and grace. You go with us in spirit, and in the hearts of those who embrace you, you live on forever. Peace and love, darling girl. Mom and Dad, Samantha, Steven, and all your Family and Friends



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store