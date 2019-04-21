STREFF, Stephanie Frances
passed Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the home of her parents in Seffner. Born on June 8, 1974 in Tampa to the proud parents of Michael and Naoe Streff. Stephanie was a loving person that struggled with health problems since the age of 6. Survivors include her parents, and a younger sister, Candice, who lives in San Francisco. Most family members live in either Wisconsin or the Tokyo, Japan area. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Serenity Meadow Funeral Home on Saturday, April 27, 2019. The family will be receiving family and friends from 10-11 am with the Catholic Memorial Service beginning at 11 am. Arrangements are under the artful care of Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, 6919 Providence Road, Riverview, FL.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 677-9494
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019