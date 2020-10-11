Stephanie GARNER-KOMAREK

GARNER-KOMAREK, Stephanie passed away October 4, 2020, and was born July 5, 1941. Stephanie was an amazing soul. She touched the lives of many people who were grateful to know her and are saddened by her passing. Stephanie was larger than life itself and will be remembered for her infectious smile and her ability to help everyone celebrate life. If you are attending the service, please bring a written memory of Stephanie for the family keepsake jar. Service will be held at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, 1750 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34683, October 17, 2020, 11 am12:30 pm.



