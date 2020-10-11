1/1
Stephanie GARNER-KOMAREK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GARNER-KOMAREK, Stephanie passed away October 4, 2020, and was born July 5, 1941. Stephanie was an amazing soul. She touched the lives of many people who were grateful to know her and are saddened by her passing. Stephanie was larger than life itself and will be remembered for her infectious smile and her ability to help everyone celebrate life. If you are attending the service, please bring a written memory of Stephanie for the family keepsake jar. Service will be held at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, 1750 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34683, October 17, 2020, 11 am12:30 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved