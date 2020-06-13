HANCOCK, Stephanie L. Our beloved went to rest May 21, 2020, a lovely soul with a beautiful smile. Born Oct 25, 1968 in Key West, she met her goals to attend college for graphic design, write newsletters, and volunteer. Survived by siblings and extended family, she's in our hearts, inspiring by her determination, dignity and grace. Lastly, two weeks she bravely fought covid-19. A life long Bible reader, her favorite texts were Psalms 23 God sustains, and Matthew 5:5 the meek will inherit the earth, her hope to walk. Arrangements by Memorial Park, St. Petersburg. Donations and Guestbook: www.memorialparkfuneralhome.com/m/obituaries/Stephanie-Hancock/Memories
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.