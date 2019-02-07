MARTIN, Stephanie Lynn



77, of Palm Harbor, FL, formerly of Milwaukee, WI died peacefully Feb. 4, 2019. Steffi attended Lutheran High School where she made and kept many life-long friends. In 1988, she moved to Florida, pleasing her immensely. She was a fun-loving, hard-working, and responsible mother of four, Anne, Jeanne, Steven, and baby Bill, who passed in infancy. With God's grace, her independent spirit and strong will along with "coming from good stock" (as she said) grounded her in successfully raising productive, loving children. Steffi cherished her life in Florida, frequent walks on the beach, routinely made new friends, and enjoyed Florida's wildlife. Her charisma, grace, and witty sense of humor put others as ease. Her wishes included not holding a funeral service. A private celebration of Steffi's life will be later scheduled for family and friends. Steffi's children wish to thank Suncoast Hospice and the many friends who extended love and support for Steffi during her final days.

