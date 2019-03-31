SANTOS, Stephen A.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen A. SANTOS.
72, of Palm Harbor, FL, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019 at Bay Pines VA Medical Center. Stephen leaves behind many friends and loving family including Lorraine, son Stephen Santos Jr.; and daughter Alicia Lea Santos. Service information available at:
VeteransFuneralCare.com
Veterans Funeral Care
15381 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
(727) 524-9202
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 31, 2019