AMBERG, Stephen Walter II 64, passed away March 11, 2020. He was prede- ceased by his parents, Stephen Walter Amberg and Susan Miller, and brother, Todd Miller. He is survived by his wife, Kaycee; children, Renee and Zachary Amberg; sisters Stephanie and Diane Amberg; his stepmother, Margaret Amberg; and his stepbrothers, Chuck and David Ward. A memorial service will take place at the Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood Chapel at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay in Stephen's memory. www.blount&currycarrollwood.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020