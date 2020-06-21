Stephen AMBERG

AMBERG, Stephen Walter II 64, passed away March 11, 2020. Born in Manhasset, NY, he spent his childhood years in Doylestown, PA. In 1971, he moved with his family to Tampa, FL. He is a graduate of Plant High School and the University of South Florida. He served his country in the United States Coast Guard. He had over a 30-year career as an IT specialist/ Project Manager and was most recently serving as Associate Director, IT PMO group, with Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation. He also served in various IT capacities with TECO Energy, Wells Fargo, and Chase. Stephen was a lover of guitars, and aficionado of film and music among so many other things. He was the best at one-liners from every movie imaginable. His favorites were Arthur (original), Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, Griswold Family Christmas, Lord of the Rings, etc. He loved to laugh and joke. He was also an excellent carpenter and he built the most elaborate workbench in July. He loved to make lists and plan travel. Nobody could hold a candle to his knowledge on The Beatles and Pink Floyd; he loved to play trivia games because he would always win. He is survived by his loving wife, Kaycee; and children, Renee and Zachary Amberg; and sisters, Stephanie and Diane Amberg; and stepmother, Margaret Amberg; and stepbrothers, Chuck and David Ward. He is predeceased by his parents, Stephen Walter Amberg and Susan Miller and brother, Todd Miller. A graveside service will be held at 11 am at the FL National Cemetary, 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL 33513 Immediately following, 1 pm Visitation and Memorial Service from 1:30- 2:30 pm with refreshments and light fare will be held from 1-4 pm at Blount & Curry Funeral Home 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, FL 33618. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Humane Society of Tampa Bay in Stephen's memory. https://hstb.givecloud.co/COVID-19_Urgent_Fund
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.