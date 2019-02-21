MASHBURN, Stephen D.
|
63, of Tampa, passed away, February 16, 2019. He was born November 13, 1955, son of Robert and Ina Mashburn of Tampa, FL. Steve is survived by his daughter, Genevive Mashburn of Charleston, SC and two sisters, Sheri Christinson of Atlanta, GA and Rebecca Sauceda of Tampa. He was president of Electronic Liquidation and worked for N.B.C. in New York City. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, February 22nd at 10 am at , 4601 S MacDill Ave, Tampa, FL 33611.
www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
(813) 876-2421
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2019